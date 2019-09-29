FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SCE opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Thursday. Surface Transforms has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.75 ($0.35). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.