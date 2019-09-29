Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 4,831,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

