Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 10,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,852,000 after buying an additional 453,840 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 269,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

FITB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,296. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.