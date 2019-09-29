Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. 4,686,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,891. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

