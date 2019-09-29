Fantom Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bgogo, Bibox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00189980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.01027465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021162 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

