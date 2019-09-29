FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up 2.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.82% of FactSet Research Systems worth $419,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.64.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.12. The company had a trading volume of 877,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,668. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.99 and a 200 day moving average of $273.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,199,712.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $344,189.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,631 shares of company stock worth $41,904,262. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

