Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,990,572 shares of company stock worth $555,353,388. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.10. 14,656,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,627,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura lifted their target price on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

