Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.69.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $204.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.71. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. Analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 191,216 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 3,471,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 51,919 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.