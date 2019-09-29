Expanse (EXP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $182,680.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0951 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Poloniex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $997,717.00 and $182,680.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 79.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.