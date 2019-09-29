EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $126.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $5.24 on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $123.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,440 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,434 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,065,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after purchasing an additional 309,043 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

