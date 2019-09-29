Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

ETR EVT opened at €20.40 ($23.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16. Evotec has a twelve month low of €15.00 ($17.44) and a twelve month high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.03 and a 200 day moving average of €22.80.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

