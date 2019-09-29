Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.82.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eversource Energy by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496,179 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,210 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,520,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.