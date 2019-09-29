E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.13. E*TRADE Financial posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETFC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.96.

ETFC stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 2,817,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,907. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

