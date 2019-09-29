Ethouse (HORSE) Trading 44.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded down 45.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Ethouse has a market cap of $116,227.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethouse has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar. One Ethouse token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.73 or 0.05327248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00015927 BTC.

Ethouse is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethouse’s official message board is medium.com/@ethorse . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app

Ethouse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

