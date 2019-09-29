Ethereum Classic Price Tops $4.68 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00057213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HBUS, OKCoin International and Coinnest. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $533.36 million and $469.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.02113317 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 113,851,315 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Korbit, CoinEgg, Coinhub, Bitbns, CoinBene, Gate.io, EXX, Poloniex, Coinone, Indodax, CPDAX, OKEx, HBUS, C-CEX, BigONE, Huobi, Cryptomate, BTC Markets, Kucoin, Bitfinex, BCEX, ABCC, LBank, C2CX, YoBit, Coinsuper, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Coinut, Koineks, Bibox, HitBTC, Coinnest, RightBTC, Exmo, CoinEx, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, Cryptopia, Gatehub, LiteBit.eu, Coinbase Pro, Exrates, ChaoEX, QBTC, Bit-Z, Ovis, Coinroom, Bittrex, Instant Bitex, Liquid, OKCoin International, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, Bitsane, BtcTrade.im, Kraken, ZB.COM, Binance, CoinExchange, Upbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

