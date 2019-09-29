Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading 24.9% Lower This Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $226,046.00 and approximately $31,805.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00072081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00385671 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012364 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008940 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001201 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 35,994,876 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.