Eric Furlan Sells 33,000 Shares of Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.22, for a total transaction of C$700,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,291.94.

Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.61. 661,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Parex Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$13.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.25.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$403.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc will post 2.5300001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

