Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,538 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.86% of Equity Commonwealth worth $34,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 73.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.22. 818,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,690. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 86.78, a quick ratio of 86.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities cut Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.