Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) Shares Sold by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,888,707 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 8,411,574 shares during the period. Ensco Rowan comprises approximately 1.8% of Luminus Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Luminus Management LLC owned 4.50% of Ensco Rowan worth $75,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ensco Rowan in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

NYSE:ESV remained flat at $$5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,322,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,334. Ensco Rowan PLC has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ensco Rowan Profile

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

