Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERF. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.65. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Enerplus by 49.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 43,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the second quarter worth approximately $9,963,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 15.3% in the second quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,960,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after buying an additional 260,295 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

