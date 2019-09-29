Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.53. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 4,207,921 shares.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Noble Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 674,739 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 15.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at about $782,000. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

