Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

WIRE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 70,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,087. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $61.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $336.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Encore Wire by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 65,589 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Encore Wire by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Encore Wire by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

