Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NYSE:EHC opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $79.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

