Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 404,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 60,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

EARN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $0.27 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

