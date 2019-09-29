El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 98.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 67,506 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth $7,005,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 66.4% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,430,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,125 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

