eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGAN. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of eGain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price objective on shares of eGain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price objective on shares of eGain and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

EGAN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 208,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,081. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $249.75 million, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). eGain had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eGain will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $47,080. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eGain by 8,721.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

