Edgeless (EDG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,562.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. Edgeless has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $1,562.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00189203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.01020480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex, ABCC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

