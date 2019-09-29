Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

SATS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 227,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,670. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18 and a beta of 0.79. Echostar has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $537.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Echostar will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Echostar news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Echostar in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Echostar in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echostar in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 3.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

