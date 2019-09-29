Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.64. 107,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,627. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECHO shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $577,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 45.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 377,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 21.5% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 456,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

