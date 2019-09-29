Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of EML traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Eastern has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Eastern news, CEO August M. Vlak bought 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peggy Scott bought 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,514.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the second quarter worth $528,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the first quarter worth $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

