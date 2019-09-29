East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after purchasing an additional 223,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,431,000 after purchasing an additional 96,929 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,757,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,159,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,663,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,593,000 after purchasing an additional 246,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,155. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul H. Irving bought 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.69 per share, for a total transaction of $38,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,068.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 25,840 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,266.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 538,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,052 shares of company stock worth $1,478,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.