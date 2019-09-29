Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Capitalization Hits $6.20 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $1.78 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.43 or 0.05432647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016063 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,243,348 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

