DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 123.22% and a negative return on equity of 116.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

DURECT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 1,148,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.26. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $418.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,155,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.