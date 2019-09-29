Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,444,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 27,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 905,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,261. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

