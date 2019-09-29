Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,728,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $370,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. 218,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,296. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $71.77.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $3,882,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 77,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,063,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 938,366 shares of company stock worth $60,803,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

