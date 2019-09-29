Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Diversified Restaurant an industry rank of 166 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diversified Restaurant stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Diversified Restaurant worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diversified Restaurant stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. 233,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,292. Diversified Restaurant has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

