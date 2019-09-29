Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $38.86, approximately 2,802,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 1,175,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.