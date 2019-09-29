Digital Insurance Token Trading 17.9% Lower This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $617,427.00 and $63.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00694351 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003304 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

