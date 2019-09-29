Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Desire has a total market capitalization of $14,531.00 and $15,573.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Desire has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,060.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.02110666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.41 or 0.02737477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00672742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00695803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00056127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00467802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,100,675 coins and its circulating supply is 9,500,675 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

