Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen cut shares of Delek US from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of DK stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. Delek US has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

In other news, COO Frederec Green sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $469,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $974,576. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Delek US by 159.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $77,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

