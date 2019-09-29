DECENT Trading 24.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. DECENT has a market cap of $1.44 million and $2,942.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, BCEX and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007307 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000557 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, LBank, ChaoEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

