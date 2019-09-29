DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) Director Richard G. Carl Acquires 200,000 Shares

DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) Director Richard G. Carl purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,016,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,206.
DLS stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.08. 164,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. DealNet Capital Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1.25.
DealNet Capital Company Profile
