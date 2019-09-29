DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) Director Richard G. Carl Acquires 200,000 Shares

DealNet Capital Corp (CVE:DLS) Director Richard G. Carl purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,016,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,206.

DLS stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.08. 164,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. DealNet Capital Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1.25.

DealNet Capital Company Profile

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

