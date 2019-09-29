DATA (DTA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $197,555.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, DATA has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $197,555.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00190290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.01021998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,774,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi, Bibox, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

