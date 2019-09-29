Dash Price Tops $70.95 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $643.01 million and $209.69 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.95 or 0.00866474 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Negocie Coins and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001661 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,062,938 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, COSS, Bitsane, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, Binance, Coinbe, Liqui, TradeOgre, Indodax, Coindeal, Cryptopia, LBank, BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Bitinka, HBUS, Liquid, Bibox, CoinExchange, Negocie Coins, CryptoBridge, CEX.IO, xBTCe, Exmo, C-CEX, Bithumb, SouthXchange, YoBit, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kraken, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, Bittrex, B2BX, Kucoin, OKEx, WazirX, ZB.COM, Coinrail, Coinroom, Trade Satoshi, Cryptomate, Coinsquare, Braziliex, Sistemkoin, Iquant, Ovis, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, BitFlip, Koineks, BiteBTC, Bisq, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, Exrates, Upbit, Mercatox, C2CX, Bit-Z, Huobi, Trade By Trade, WEX, Coinhub, LocalTrade, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bleutrade, BX Thailand, Crex24, BitBay, ABCC, Altcoin Trader, Kuna, ACX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.