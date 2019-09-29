Dai Price Reaches $1.01 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $80.19 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00012466 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Gatecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00190060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.01020915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00088979 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 79,591,268 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, HitBTC, AirSwap, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, YoBit, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

