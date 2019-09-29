Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cypress Semiconductor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cypress Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $70,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $652,680. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CY. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $227,293,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $189,280,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $112,558,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $83,909,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $61,997,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

