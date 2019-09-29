Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Update

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyanotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Cyanotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cyanotech stock remained flat at $$2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Cyanotech has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

