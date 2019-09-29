Cube Price Hits $0.0008 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Cube has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cube has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Cube token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CPDAX, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00189203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.01020480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020838 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00087746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex, IDEX, CPDAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.