CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in September

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CSP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336. CSP has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

