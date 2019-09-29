Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $213.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $253,650.00 and $213.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00647645 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00022177 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004337 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,018,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,851,213 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

